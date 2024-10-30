Novocure appoints Christoph Brackmann as Chief Financial Officer

Novocure (NVCR) announced that Christoph Brackmann has been appointed as the company’s next Chief Financial Officer CFO . Mr. Brackmann will join Novocure immediately as a Senior Financial Advisor and will transition to the role of CFO on January 1 when current CFO, Ashley Cordova, becomes CEO. Brackmann joins Novocure from Moderna (MRNA), where he served as Senior Vice President of Finance since 2019. While at Moderna he established and built the finance team and oversaw the rapid expansion of the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The addition of Christoph to our Novocure executive team comes at a pivotal time for the organization as we expand our product portfolio and our global footprint,” said Ashley Cordova, Novocure’s current CFO and CEO succedent. “Christoph’s knowledge of our industry, strategic insight and experience leading successful financial organizations through periods of growth will be valuable assets to Novocure. I look forward to partnering with him as we work to deliver on our commitments in the coming years.”

