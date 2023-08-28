Novocure : Phase 3 Trial In Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer Fails To Meet Main Goal; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) said Monday that the phase 3 ENGOT-ov50 / GOG-3029 / INNOVATE-3 clinical trial of Tumor Treating Fields together with paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.

In Monday pre-market trade, NVCR was trading at $17.51 down $12.26 or 41.18%.

According to the company, Patients randomized to receive Tumor Treating Fields or TTFields therapy plus paclitaxel demonstrated a median OS of 12.2 months versus a median overall survival of 11.9 months in patients treated with paclitaxel alone. Consistent with previously reported studies, TTFields therapy was well-tolerated with no added systemic toxicities.

Novocure stated that it will work with investigators to share the full results with the scientific community.

