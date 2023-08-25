News & Insights

Novo says Wegovy drug helps obese people with heart failure in trial

August 25, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said its hugely popular drug Wegovy was shown to ease heart failure in obese people, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to further build its case for the drug's health benefits beyond weight loss.

In a statement on Friday, the company said that after one year on Wegovy, participants in the late-stage study had a 16.6-point improvement on a 100-point health scale based on a range of heart failure-related criteria.

People in a parallel group without the treatment saw a 8.7 point improvement, resulting in an estimated net benefit from Wegovy of 7.8 points.

