Novo Resources Unveils Promising Gold Exploration Results

October 23, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Novo Resources (TSE:NVO) has released an update.

Novo Resources continues its robust exploration activities, revealing high-grade gold findings at key projects in Western Australia and Victoria. Significant drilling results at Nunyerry North and the Belltopper Project highlight Novo’s growth potential and strong financial standing, with no debt and substantial cash reserves.

