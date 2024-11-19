News & Insights

Novo Resources Sells Quartz Hill Stake

November 19, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Novo Resources (TSE:NVO) has released an update.

Novo Resources Corp. has sold its remaining 20% interest in the Quartz Hill Joint Venture along with its gold and silver rights to Austroid Australia Pty Ltd for A$850,000. This move aligns with Novo’s strategic shift to focus on gold exploration in the Pilbara region, while maintaining exposure to battery metals through the Harding Battery Metals Joint Venture.

