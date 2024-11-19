Novo Resources Sells Quartz Hill Stake

Novo Resources (TSE:NVO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Novo Resources Corp. has sold its remaining 20% interest in the Quartz Hill Joint Venture along with its gold and silver rights to Austroid Australia Pty Ltd for A$850,000. This move aligns with Novo’s strategic shift to focus on gold exploration in the Pilbara region, while maintaining exposure to battery metals through the Harding Battery Metals Joint Venture.

For further insights into TSE:NVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.