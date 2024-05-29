Novo Resources Ramps Up Lithium Exploration

Novo Resources (TSE:NVO) has released an update.

Novo Resources Corp. partners with Liatam to invest around A$6 million in lithium exploration at the Quartz Hill Joint Venture in 2024. Significant lithium mineralization has been discovered at the site, with exploration including a planned 9,000 m reverse circulation drilling in the second half of the year. The company remains optimistic about the project’s potential to contribute to long-term shareholder value through battery metals exploration.

