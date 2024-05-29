News & Insights

Stocks

Novo Resources Ramps Up Lithium Exploration

May 29, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novo Resources (TSE:NVO) has released an update.

Novo Resources Corp. partners with Liatam to invest around A$6 million in lithium exploration at the Quartz Hill Joint Venture in 2024. Significant lithium mineralization has been discovered at the site, with exploration including a planned 9,000 m reverse circulation drilling in the second half of the year. The company remains optimistic about the project’s potential to contribute to long-term shareholder value through battery metals exploration.

For further insights into TSE:NVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.