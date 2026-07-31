Novo Nordisk's ZEUS Trial Shows No Cardiovascular Event Reduction Despite IL-6 Pathway Success

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has released results from its pivotal Phase 3 ZEUS trial, which tested the investigational therapy Ziltivekimab in people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and inflammation.

While the drug successfully engaged its target by reducing free IL-6 and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, it did not lower the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) compared to placebo (hazard ratio, 0.99; 95% CI 0.88-1.11)

The ZEUS study enrolled more than 6,300 participants and evaluated once-monthly Ziltivekimab 15 mg against placebo, measuring outcomes such as cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke.

Novo Nordisk's Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange noted that although the drug achieved the expected biological effect, it did not deliver the clinical benefit hoped for in reducing cardiovascular events. He emphasized that the findings will still inform ongoing cardiovascular research and reinforce the company's commitment to addressing unmet needs in this area.

Safety data showed overall adverse event rates were similar between treatment and placebo groups, though a higher proportion of serious infections occurred in patients receiving Ziltivekimab, consistent with IL-6 pathway inhibition. No difference in all-cause mortality was observed.

Novo Nordisk confirmed that two additional cardiovascular outcomes trials with Ziltivekimab— HERMES in heart failure and ARTEMIS in post-heart attack patients—will continue, with results expected in the first half of 2027.

The ZEUS outcome will not affect the company's 2026 adjusted operating profit outlook, though it will result in a non-cash impairment charge in Q3 2026. Full trial results are scheduled for presentation at a scientific meeting later this year.

NVO has traded between $35.12 and $64.16 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $51.61, up 0.60%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $47.47, down 8%.

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