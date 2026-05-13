Is Novo Nordisk's Rebound for Real--or Just a Head Fake?

Key Points

Novo Nordisk recently posted strong quarterly results.

Newer launches are boosting sales.

Novo Nordisk has a strong pipeline of assets in its core therapeutic area.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has significantly lagged the broader market over the past two years, losing more than 60% of its market value. However, the drugmaker's shares have performed well over the past month. The company's recent first-quarter update, released on May 6, helped push the stock even higher. Can Novo Nordisk sustain this recent momentum?

There are important catalysts ahead

Novo Nordisk's first-quarter results don't look great on the surface. The company's adjusted net sales decreased 10% year over year to 70.1 billion Danish kroner (about $11 billion). Adjusted earnings per share dropped 3% year over year to 6.63 DKK ($1.03). But here's the thing: Novo Nordisk had already projected that its revenue and earnings would decline this year. The surprise in the company's quarterly update was that, although poor financial results were already baked into the stock price, things weren't nearly as bad as the market expected. Novo Nordisk can thank oral Wegovy, which it launched in January, for that. Oral Wegovy has experienced strong adoption, with over two million patients already on the pill.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Novo Nordisk's recent rebound could continue, provided it can make further headway in the anti-obesity market. The company received approval for a more effective, high-dose formulation of Wegovy, which could help it better compete with Eli Lilly's Zepbound. Novo Nordisk could also earn newer approvals -- while making important clinical progress -- over the past 12 months. The company is awaiting approval for CagriSema, its next-gen anti-obesity and diabetes medicine.

Novo Nordisk's pipeline features such products as Amycretin, an investigational medicine that mimics the action of two gut hormones: GLP-1 and amylin, both of which help control satiety, blood glucose, and other things. Novo Nordisk's pipeline also features UBT251, a medicine that mimics the action of three gut hormones and that posted outstanding phase 2 results in a clinical trial in China. Progress with these programs could jolt the stock over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk's shares are trading at 13.6x forward earnings, compared to the average of 16.8x for healthcare stocks.

While the Denmark-based pharmaceutical leader's financial results justify lower valuation multiples, its shares could experience a sustained run as it advances its pipeline, even before newer products allow it to return to solid top-line growth. What does all this mean for investors? Novo Nordisk could perform well over the medium term. Although it has lost the lead in the weight management market, the company's deep pipeline could allow it to capitalize on this fast-growing area more than most other drugmakers. And at recent levels, the stock still looks reasonably valued. In short, Novo Nordisk's rebound may not be just a head fake.

Should you buy stock in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.