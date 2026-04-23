Novo Nordisk's Oral Semaglutide Shows Superior Blood Sugar Control In Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) has reported positive topline results from the PIONEER TEENS, the first clinical trial to test an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist in children and adolescents aged 10-17 years with type 2 diabetes.

The company said the therapy delivered a statistically significant and superior reduction in blood sugar versus placebo at 26 weeks, highlighting its potential to become the first oral GLP-1 option for this age group.

Type 2 diabetes in children is a growing global concern, with rising rates linked to obesity and limited treatment options. Current guidelines rely mainly on metformin and insulin, but many young patients struggle to maintain adequate blood sugar control, underscoring the need for new therapies.

The Phase 3a PIONEER TEENS trial enrolled 132 participants and evaluated oral Semaglutide at once-daily doses of 3 mg, 7 mg, or 14 mg. The primary endpoint measured change in HbA1c, a key marker of long-term glucose control. Novo Nordisk reported an average 0.83% greater reduction in HbA1c versus placebo at week 26, with a safety profile consistent with previous Semaglutide studies in adults.

Oral Semaglutide is already approved for adults with type 2 diabetes under the brand name Rybelsus, and is expected to launch in the U.S. as the Ozempic pill later this year. Based on the new data, Novo Nordisk plans to file for a label expansion in the U.S. and EU in the second half of 2026.

If approved, the therapy could offer a new, convenient treatment option for young people who require better glycemic control than current standard therapies can provide.

NVO has traded between $35.12 and $81.44 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $39.15, down 0.68%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $39.26, up 0.28%.

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