Novo Nordisk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Novo Nordisk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $290,690, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $636,813.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Novo Nordisk stands at 1533.56, with a total volume reaching 11,513.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Novo Nordisk, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $1.92 $1.82 $1.92 $69.00 $105.0K 1.7K 944 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.05 $6.8 $6.85 $100.00 $68.3K 1.4K 102 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.85 $12.5 $12.5 $65.00 $62.5K 2.1K 87 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.3 $10.1 $10.3 $85.00 $51.5K 2.5K 50 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $1.03 $0.98 $1.03 $64.00 $49.4K 524 20

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting less than 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

In light of the recent options history for Novo Nordisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,509,228, the NVO's price is down by -3.23%, now at $66.89.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Novo Nordisk

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $64.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $64.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for NVO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2025 UBS Upgrades Sell Buy Dec 2024 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

