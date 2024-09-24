Novo Nordisk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novo Nordisk.

Looking at options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,450 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $407,096.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $150.0 for Novo Nordisk during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Novo Nordisk stands at 634.4, with a total volume reaching 361.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Novo Nordisk, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.75 $17.4 $17.56 $120.00 $105.3K 22 60 NVO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.1 $6.95 $7.03 $130.00 $67.2K 1.9K 109 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $25.65 $25.25 $25.25 $150.00 $50.5K 82 20 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.8 $9.75 $9.8 $125.00 $49.0K 404 65 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $10.4 $10.5 $125.00 $47.2K 1.2K 1

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

In light of the recent options history for Novo Nordisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Novo Nordisk Trading volume stands at 1,723,363, with NVO's price up by 1.47%, positioned at $125.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Novo Nordisk

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $160.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $160. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $160. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.