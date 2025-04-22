Novo Nordisk's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $438,251, and 10 were calls, valued at $746,764.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $100.0 for Novo Nordisk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Novo Nordisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Novo Nordisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.15 $20.15 $21.15 $80.00 $296.0K 3.8K 10 NVO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $30.75 $27.1 $29.0 $35.00 $145.0K 135 0 NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.7 $27.4 $27.4 $35.00 $137.0K 45 50 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.85 $7.75 $7.8 $55.00 $114.6K 330 155 NVO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.9 $7.7 $7.8 $55.00 $78.0K 330 155

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting less than 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

In light of the recent options history for Novo Nordisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Novo Nordisk

With a trading volume of 8,386,138, the price of NVO is up by 1.78%, reaching $59.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $64.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $64.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Novo Nordisk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for NVO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2025 UBS Upgrades Sell Buy Dec 2024 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

