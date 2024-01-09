Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Phase III Diabetes Study Meets Primary Goal

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced positive top-line results from its late-stage COMBINE 3 study evaluating once-weekly IcoSema in 679 people with type II diabetes inadequately controlled on daily basal insulin.

The company’s investigational candidate, IcoSema, is a fixed-ratio combination of basal insulin icodec and semaglutide.

The 52-week phase IIIa COMBINE 3 study is comparing the efficacy and safety of once-weekly IcoSema against once-daily insulin glargine U100 and insulin aspart (injected two to four times a day during mealtimes).

Per the data readout, the COMBINE 3 study achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA 1c at week 52 with once-weekly IcoSema compared with insulin glargine U100 and insulin aspart.

In the study, the overall baseline HbA 1c is 8.3%. Patients treated with once-weekly IcoSema achieved an estimated reduction in HbA 1c of -1.47 percentage points compared with -1.40 percentage points for insulin glargine U100 and insulin aspart.

Additionally, it was observed that patients treated with IcoSema achieved a superior reduction in the estimated change of body weight (weight loss of 3.6 kg) compared with a weight gain (3.2 kg) observed in patients receiving insulin glargine U100 and insulin aspart.

The COMBINE 3 study also witnessed the superiority of IcoSema over insulin glargine U100 and insulin aspart in estimated rates of severe or clinically significant (blood glucose below 3 mmol/L) hypoglycaemia.

In the study, treatment with IcoSema was found to be safe and overall well-tolerated. Common adverse events observed in the study upon treatment with IcoSema were gastrointestinal, which were mild to moderate in severity.

IcoSema reduces the injection burden to a single injection per week compared with around 28 injections per week for people with type II diabetes inadequately controlled on basal insulin while providing glycaemic control as well as weight benefits and lower rates of hypoglycaemia.

The COMBINE 3 study is one of the three studies that is currently ongoing under the phase IIIa COMBINE program evaluating IcoSema.

The COMBINE 1 study is evaluating the candidate’s efficacy and safety in patients with type II diabetes inadequately controlled on basal insulin treatment compared with treatment with insulin icodec.

On the other hand, the COMBINE 2 study is evaluating IcoSema’s efficacy and safety in approximately 700 people with type II diabetes inadequately controlled on GLP-1 treatment compared with treatment with semaglutide 1.0 mg.

We remind the investors that Novo Nordisk already markets once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide (0.5, 1.0 and 2.0 mg doses) under the brand name Ozempic. The drug is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type II diabetes mellitus and reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type II diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

Novo Nordisk also markets Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight. The drug received FDA approval in 2021 and has been witnessing solid uptake ever since, driven by increasing demand worldwide.

