Novo Nordisk's kidney trial cuts cardiac risk, death by 24%

March 05, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen and Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO widely used diabetes drug Ozempic delayed progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients, lowering the risk of major cardiac events and death by 24%, according to a large late-stage study.

In October, the Danish drugmaker stopped the trial almost a year ahead of schedule because it was clear from an interim analysis that the treatment would succeed.

The trial called FLOW started in 2019 and involved roughly 3,500 patients with type 2 diabetes and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease who were given 1 milligram (mg) of once-weekly semaglutide in addition to standard care.

"The positive results from FLOW demonstrate the potential for semaglutide to become the first GLP-1 treatment option for people living with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease," Novo said.

Semaglutide is also the active ingredient in Novo's powerful weight-loss drug Wegovy. Both belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 analogues, which mimic hormones and in turn reduce appetite and increase the feeling of fullness after eating.

