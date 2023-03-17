Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic back in supply after months of shortage

Adds details

March 17 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO diabetes treatment drug Ozempic is back on the shelves after months of shortage, data on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website showed on Friday.

The main active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, also the key ingredient in Novo's obesity drug Wegovy, which has been seeing supply shortage due to high demand.

The company said the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and the 1 mg doses of Ozempic are available for patients. The 2 mg dose, however, has limited availability until the end of this month, largely due to the demand coupled with overall global supply constraints.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

