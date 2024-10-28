News & Insights

Novo Nordisk’s Bold Share Repurchase Strategy

October 28, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has been actively engaged in a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back B shares worth up to DKK 20 billion over a year, with DKK 2.4 billion allocated for repurchases between August and November 2024. As of late October, the company has already acquired over 13 million B shares, marking a significant investment in its own stock. This initiative highlights Novo Nordisk’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects, appealing to investors looking for strong market players.

Stocks mentioned

NVO

