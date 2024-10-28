Novo Nordisk’s Bold Share Repurchase Strategy

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has been actively engaged in a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back B shares worth up to DKK 20 billion over a year, with DKK 2.4 billion allocated for repurchases between August and November 2024. As of late October, the company has already acquired over 13 million B shares, marking a significant investment in its own stock. This initiative highlights Novo Nordisk’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects, appealing to investors looking for strong market players.

