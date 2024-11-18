Novo Nordisk’s Ambitious Share Buyback Initiative

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has launched a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back B shares worth up to DKK 20 billion over a 12-month period starting February 2024. Already having repurchased shares valued at over DKK 17 billion, the company shows strong financial management and shareholder value focus. Novo Nordisk’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and the NYSE, making it a notable player for investors in the healthcare market.

