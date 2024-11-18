News & Insights

Stocks

Novo Nordisk’s Ambitious Share Buyback Initiative

November 18, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Novo Nordisk has launched a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back B shares worth up to DKK 20 billion over a 12-month period starting February 2024. Already having repurchased shares valued at over DKK 17 billion, the company shows strong financial management and shareholder value focus. Novo Nordisk’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and the NYSE, making it a notable player for investors in the healthcare market.

For further insights into NVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.