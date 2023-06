June 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO:

NOVO NORDISK HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT: COMPANY PLANS TO RESEARCH HOW TO MAINTAIN ALREADY ACCRUED WEIGHT LOSS WITHOUT STAYING ON OBESITY DRUGS INDEFINITELY

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

