Novo Nordisk A (XTRA:NOV) Price Target Decreased by 12.84% to 43.04

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A (XTRA:NOV) has been revised to 43,04 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.84% from the prior estimate of 49,38 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23,74 € to a high of 62,62 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.96% from the latest reported closing price of 32,37 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an decrease of 634 owner(s) or 97.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.04%, an increase of 95.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 45K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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