Novo Nordisk Wins European Commission Nod For Wegovy Pill In Adult Obesity /Overweight

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO), announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for its once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg Wegovy pill, for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The Wegovy pill approval is based on the OASIS phase 3 clinical trial programme, which evaluated once-daily oral semaglutide at doses of 25 mg and 50 mg in patients with obesity. The global clinical phase 3 programme consisted of four trials, which enrolled approximately 1,300 adults with obesity or overweight with one or more comorbidities.

Specifically, OASIS 4 was a 64-week phase 3b trial that evaluated efficacy and safety of once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg versus placebo in 307 adults with obesity or overweight and one or more comorbidities.

In the OASIS 4 clinical trial, oral semaglutide 25 mg demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant weight loss of approximately 17% compared with 3% with placebo when used alongside lifestyle intervention. In addition, one in three individuals lost 20% or more of their body weight.

The safety and tolerability profile of oral semaglutide is consistent with the established injectable semaglutide profile, with adverse event-related discontinuations of 6.9% with oral semaglutide versus 5.9% with placebo.

Wegovy pill approval is a landmark moment in the treatment of obesity in Europe, making it the first GLP-1 receptor agonist available in tablet form for weight management across all European Union member states, Novo Nordisk said.

This approval marks the fifth regulatory approval for the Wegovy pill, after the US, UK, UAE, and Bahrain.

Notably, Once-weekly Wegovy injections (2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) and the once-daily Wegovy pill (25 mg) have been approved by the FDA, while the European Commission has granted EU marketing authorisation following a positive European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use(CHMP) opinion in May 2026.

Looking ahead, Novo Nordisk plans to launch the Wegovy pill in additional countries during the second half of 2026.

NVO has traded between $35.12 and $71.80 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $50.56, up 3.04%.

In the after-hours market, NVO is up 0.47% at $50.80.

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