Novo Nordisk vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Giant Is the Better Bet?

Novo Nordisk NVO and Pfizer PFE are both pharmaceutical giants based in Denmark and the United States, respectively, with strong leadership positions in distinct therapeutic areas. NVO is widely recognized as the market leader in the GLP-1 space, marketing its semaglutide drugs under brand names Ozempic (pre-filled pen) and Rybelsus (oral tablet) for type II diabetes (T2D), and Wegovy (injection and oral tablet) for chronic weight management.

Pfizer, traditionally strongest in oncology, where the segment accounts for roughly 27% of its total revenues, also maintains solid depth across inflammation, immunology, rare diseases and vaccines. But a recent strategic shift has brought Pfizer into much closer comparison with Novo Nordisk, as the company re-entered the obesity arena after winning a high-profile bidding war against NVO for the acquisition of Metsera, ultimately sealing the deal in late 2025.

The Metsera acquisition puts Pfizer back on the offensive in the lucrative obesity space after it scrapped the development of danuglipron, a weight-loss pill, earlier in 2025. With both companies now positioned in obesity — one defending its lead and the other mounting a fresh challenge — NVO and PFE have become increasingly comparable from an investment standpoint.

But which stock presents a better investment opportunity right now? Let’s dive into their fundamentals, growth outlook and potential challenges to make a well-informed comparison.

The Case for NVO Stock

Novo Nordisk has achieved tremendous success in the cardiometabolic treatment space, driven primarily by its semaglutide medicines, Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy. As of December 2025-end, Novo Nordisk remained the market leader with a total GLP-1 volume market share of 54.6% globally across diabetes and obesity care.

NVO has been investing heavily to expand its manufacturing capacity as part of its strategic move to strengthen its leadership in the diabetes and obesity care market for its GLP-1 products.

Novo Nordisk is pursuing new indications for its semaglutide drugs, including CV and other indications. In 2025, Rybelsus became the first oral therapy approved in the United States to lower the risk of major adverse CV events in high-risk T2D patients, regardless of prior CV history. Wegovy’s label includes CV, HFpEF and osteoarthritis indications, while Ozempic remains the only GLP-1 approved to slow kidney disease and reduce CV death in patients with diabetes. Higher-dose Wegovy injections have been approved in the United States and the EU, expanding its portfolio and enabling the company to tailor treatment options better to meet the diverse needs and preferences of obesity patients. NVO is also seeking to expand Ozempic’s label to include peripheral artery disease.

In late December, the FDA also approved NVO’s 25 mg oral semaglutide (Wegovy pill) for obesity and CV disease, which was subsequently launched in early January. The FDA recently approved an oral version of Ozempic (1.5 mg, 4 mg and 9 mg) for adult T2D patients, which NVO is planning to launch in the second quarter of 2026. A supplemental application for a higher 25 mg tablet is also under review, with a regulatory decision expected by the end of 2026. Novo Nordisk also intends to seek regulatory approval for both Rybelsus and oral Ozempic in children and adolescents aged 10 to 17 years with T2D, in the United States and the EU, in the second half of 2026.

Novo Nordisk is advancing its next-generation obesity pipeline. It has submitted a regulatory filing seeking the approval of CagriSema injection, a follow-up drug to Wegovy, for obesity. Meanwhile, its mid-stage asset, amycretin, has shown strong weight-loss efficacy in a phase II study and is slated to enter phase III soon. The company has bolstered its pipeline through several major collaborations and acquisition deals.

Beyond GLP-1s, NVO is building its Rare Disease franchise, advancing Mim8 in hemophilia A, and securing both EU and U.S. approvals for Alhemo to treat hemophilia A and B, with or without inhibitors. Meanwhile, the FDA has granted accelerated approval for Wegovy in treating MASH with fibrosis. Novo Nordisk and rival Eli Lilly LLY have also introduced multiple price cuts in response to pressure from the U.S. government during 2025 and 2026 to improve patient access to GLP-1 medicines.

Despite the recent wins, Novo Nordisk is far from being out of the woods yet. It has been facing increasing competition from Eli Lilly, which markets its tirzepatide (GLP-1) medicines as Mounjaro for T2D and Zepbound for obesity. Despite being on the market for just over three years, these drugs have become LLY’s key top-line drivers. Lilly recently secured FDA approval of its oral GLP-1 drug, orforglipron, for adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems, marketed under the brand name Foundayo. The drug competes directly with NVO’s Wegovy pill.

Though Novo Nordisk has been able to bring the compounded alternatives problem under control with help from the FDA and strategic deals with telehealth companies, it still faces mounting structural challenges, as is evident from its 2026 outlook, highlighting weak core momentum. Adjusted guidance points to declining sales and operating profit, as pricing pressure, rising competition and slowing U.S. demand weigh on performance. While international growth and the launch of oral Wegovy offer some support, increased costs and lack of one-off benefits limit upside, leaving investors doubtful about NVO’s ability to sustain its leadership in the evolving obesity market.

The Case for PFE Stock

Pfizer is one of the largest and most successful drugmakers in oncology. Its position in oncology was strengthened with the acquisition of Seagen in 2023. Its oncology revenues grew 8% in 2025, driven by drugs such as Xtandi, Lorbrena, the Braftovi-Mektovi combination, and Padcev.

Pfizer’s dependence on its COVID business has now reduced. Its non-COVID operational revenues are improving, driven by key in-line products like Vyndaqel, Padcev and Eliquis, new launches and newly acquired products like Nurtec and those from Seagen. Sales of Pfizer's recently launched and acquired products rose approximately 14% operationally year over year in 2025. In 2026, Pfizer expects its recently launched and acquired products to continue to record double-digit growth.

Pfizer is also trying to rebuild its pipeline through acquisitions. Seagen, Metsera and Biohaven are the most significant strategic acquisitions in recent years. In 2025, Pfizer invested around $9 billion in M&A deals, including the acquisition of obesity drugmaker, Metsera and the licensing deal with 3SBio.

Pfizer plans to start 20 pivotal studies in 2026, including 10 for the ultra-long-acting obesity candidates added from the Metsera acquisition and four for PF-08634404, the dual PD-1/VEGF inhibitor in-licensed from Chinese biotech 3SBio in 2025.

Pfizer expects its recently launched and acquired products and a strong pipeline to help revive top-line growth toward the end of the decade.

Pfizer’s significant cost reduction and efforts to improve R&D productivity measures are also driving profit growth. Pfizer’s dividend yield stands at around 6.3%, which is also impressive.

However, Pfizer’s 2026 outlook failed to impress investors. PFE’s revenue and earnings guidance for 2026 represents mostly flat to slightly negative growth, which disappointed investors. Its other challenges include declining sales of its COVID products, unfavorable impact from the Medicare Part D redesign and the upcoming loss-of-exclusivity cliff in the 2026-2030 period as several of its key products, including Eliquis, Vyndaqel, Ibrance, Xeljanz and Xtandi, face patent expirations.

How Do Estimates Compare for NVO & PFE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Novo Nordisk’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year decline of around 3% and 16%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending downward over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 show slight improvement over the same period.

NVO Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pfizer’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of about 2% and 7%, respectively. PFE’s EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending upward over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 show a slight decline over the same period.

PFE Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of NVO & PFE

Year to date, shares of NVO have lost 19%, while those of PFE have gained 8.5%. In comparison, the industry has declined 6.4%, as seen in the chart below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Novo Nordisk is more expensive than Pfizer, going by the price/earnings ratio. NVO’s shares currently trade at 12.32 times forward earnings, higher than 9.21 for PFE.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVO vs. PFE: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

Novo Nordisk and Pfizer carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present, which makes choosing one stock a difficult task. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, Pfizer currently looks like the better pick than Novo Nordisk, as the obesity market is getting much more competitive. Novo Nordisk still leads with its GLP-1 drugs, but Eli Lilly is rapidly catching up with strong products and new launches, putting pressure on NVO’s growth and pricing power. This is already showing up in its 2026 outlook, where both sales and profits are expected to decline, raising concerns about how long it can maintain its leadership.

On the other hand, Pfizer looks more stable despite facing patent expiries. Its business is more diversified, with strong positions in oncology and other areas, so it isn’t relying on just one market like obesity. Even though growth may be modest, its earnings outlook is steadier, its valuation is cheaper, and the stock is less volatile. In comparison, Novo Nordisk faces bigger near-term uncertainty, making Pfizer the safer choice for investors right now.

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