Novo Nordisk upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Richard Parkes upgraded Novo Nordisk (NVO) to Outperform from Neutral with a DKK 930 price target The firm believes 2025 will be a major year for pipeline catalysts and sees potential for a strong sector rally in the European pharma space.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVO:
- RBC sees little cause for concern over CMS’ proposed part D GLP-1 coverage rule
- Trump threatens tariffs, Zoom reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sinks despite Positive MariTide Trial Data
- Novo Nordisk Stock Jumps on Biden Weight Loss Proposal Despite Upcoming Trump Presidency
- Weight loss drugmakers in spotlight as White House proposes coverage
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.