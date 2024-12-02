Novo Nordisk upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Richard Parkes upgraded Novo Nordisk (NVO) to Outperform from Neutral with a DKK 930 price target The firm believes 2025 will be a major year for pipeline catalysts and sees potential for a strong sector rally in the European pharma space.

