Novo Nordisk Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novo Nordisk.

Looking at options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $187,270 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $298,402.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $28.0 $27.2 $27.2 $110.00 $190.4K 159 70 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.9 $145.00 $52.3K 4 68 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $4.85 $4.5 $4.5 $136.00 $48.1K 540 219 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $132.00 $42.4K 137 153 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $4.85 $4.5 $4.5 $136.00 $35.5K 540 338

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Novo Nordisk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Novo Nordisk Currently trading with a volume of 1,270,535, the NVO's price is down by -2.78%, now at $130.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Novo Nordisk, which currently sits at a price target of $160. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.