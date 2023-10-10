Novo Nordisk to stop Ozempic trial to treat renal impairment early

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Denmark-based drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday it will stop a trial studying Ozempic, its popular diabetes and weight-loss drug, to treat renal impairment in diabetes patients, as its independent data monitoring board concluded the drug had met efficacy criteria in an interim analysis.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

