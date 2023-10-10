News & Insights

Novo Nordisk to stop Ozempic trial to treat renal impairment early

October 10, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Denmark-based drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday it will stop a trial studying Ozempic, its popular diabetes and weight-loss drug, to treat renal impairment in diabetes patients, as its independent data monitoring board concluded the drug had met efficacy criteria in an interim analysis.

