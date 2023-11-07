News & Insights

Novo Nordisk to present new data from weight-loss, diabetes trials

November 07, 2023 — 08:46 am EST

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday it will present new cardiometabolic disease data, including results from its SELECT trial, at the annual American Heart Association Scientific Sessions from Nov. 11-13.

Novo's SELECT trial earlier this year concluded that the highly effective Wegovy obesity treatment also had a clear cardiovascular benefit.

In addition to SELECT, Novo will at the conference also present data from the STEP HFpEF phase 3 trials as well as its AWARE study.

SELECT and STEP HFpEF phase 3 explore obesity and cardiovascular disease in adults, while AWARE evaluates existing treatment gaps in adults with type 2 diabetes living with overlapping conditions.

"These data build upon our unique understanding and expertise in diabetes and obesity, and we are excited about what they could mean for people with cardiometabolic diseases, including those who may be at higher risk for cardiovascular events," a Novo spokesperson said in a statement.

