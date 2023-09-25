News & Insights

Markets
NVO

Novo Nordisk To Leverage Valo's Opal Computational Platform; Licenses Drug Discovery Programmes

September 25, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S and Valo Health, Inc. have entered into an agreement to discover and develop treatments for cardiometabolic diseases based on Valo's large human dataset and computation powered by artificial intelligence. Also, Novo Nordisk is licensing three preclinical drug discovery programmes in cardiovascular diseases discovered and developed by Valo using the Opal Computational Platform.

Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment, totalling $60 million, and is eligible to receive milestone payments for up to 11 programmes, totalling up to $2.7 billion, plus R&D funding and potential royalty payments.

Valo's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated, end-to-end drug discovery and development platform.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.