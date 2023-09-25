Novo Nordisk To Leverage Valo's Opal Computational Platform; Licenses Drug Discovery Programmes

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S and Valo Health, Inc. have entered into an agreement to discover and develop treatments for cardiometabolic diseases based on Valo's large human dataset and computation powered by artificial intelligence. Also, Novo Nordisk is licensing three preclinical drug discovery programmes in cardiovascular diseases discovered and developed by Valo using the Opal Computational Platform.

Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment, totalling $60 million, and is eligible to receive milestone payments for up to 11 programmes, totalling up to $2.7 billion, plus R&D funding and potential royalty payments.

Valo's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated, end-to-end drug discovery and development platform.

