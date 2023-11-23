Novo Nordisk to launch obesity drug Wegovy in Japan in February

COPENHAGEN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Thursday it will launch its hugely popular Wegovy obesity drug in Japan on Feb. 22 next year.

Most patients in Japan will pay 30% of medical expenses for Wegovy, in line with reimbursement for other drugs, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

