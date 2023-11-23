News & Insights

US Markets

Novo Nordisk to launch obesity drug Wegovy in Japan in February

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

November 23, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Thursday it will launch its hugely popular Wegovy obesity drug in Japan on Feb. 22 next year.

Most patients in Japan will pay 30% of medical expenses for Wegovy, in line with reimbursement for other drugs, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.