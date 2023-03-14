US Markets
LLY

Novo Nordisk to cut price of insulin by up to 75% - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant

March 14, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details from report, background

March 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO is planning to cut list prices for several insulin drugs by up to 75% in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a senior company executive.

With the move, Novo joins U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N, which recently said it would cut list prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin products by 70% beginning from the fourth quarter of this year.

Novo will reduce the list price of its NovoLog insulin by 75% and the prices for Novolin and Levemir by 65% starting in January 2024, according to the WSJ report.

Novo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Eli Lilly, along with Sanofi SASY.PA and Novo, make up 90% of the U.S. market for insulin.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.