Novo Nordisk To Buy Hypertension Drug Ocedurenone From KBP Biosciences For Up To $1.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire ocedurenone for uncontrolled hypertension from KBP Biosciences for up to $1.3 billion.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. It is not expected to impact the company's previously communicated operating profit outlook for 2023.

The transaction will be funded from the company's financial reserves.

Ocedurenone is an orally administered, small molecule, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist or nsMRA. The drug is used for uncontrolled hypertension with potential application in cardiovascular and kidney disease.

Ocedurenone is currently being examined in the phase 3 trial CLARION-CKD in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease or CKD.

Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs at Novo Nordisk, said, "This deal is closely aligned with our strategic focus on expanding from our core in diabetes into other serious chronic diseases, including through novel drug modalities, to help many more patients living with unmet medical needs."

Ocedurenone has been investigated in nine clinical trials including the BLOCK-CKD Phase 2b trial, where it met its primary end point by demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in systolic blood pressure from baseline to day 84 in patients with stage 3b/4 CKD and uncontrolled hypertension.

The CLARION-CKD phase 3 trial has been initiated in the US, Europe and Asia and will continue as planned with a total of more than 600 patients expected to be randomized by more than 150 sites.

Novo Nordisk expects to initiate phase 3 trials in additional cardiovascular and kidney disease indications in the coming years, aiming to maximize the full potential of ocedurenone, the company said in statement.

