Novo Nordisk to buy Dicerna Pharma for $3.3 billion

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO will acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O for $38.25 per share, or a total equity value of $3.3 billion in cash, the U.S. drug developer said on Thursday.

