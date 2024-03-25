News & Insights

Novo Nordisk to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to $1.1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Little

March 25, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, detail on acquisition in paragraphs 4-5

COPENHAGEN, March 25 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Monday said it has agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.11 billion) to strengthen its cardiovascular pipeline.

The acquisition is in line with the Danish drugmaker's aim to expand its focus on diabetes and weight-loss therapies to include cardiovascular disease treatments.

"By welcoming Cardior as a part of Novo Nordisk, we will strengthen our pipeline of projects in cardiovascular disease where we already have ongoing programmes across all phases of clinical development," Novo said in a statement.

The deal includes Cardior's lead compound CDR132L, currently in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of heart failure, Novo said.

The transaction price includes an upfront payment and additional payments if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved, the company said, adding it would fund the acquisition from financial reserves.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.