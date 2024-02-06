News & Insights

Novo Nordisk to begin 2024 share buybacks

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

February 06, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2-3

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO will on Tuesday begin the execution of its planned share buyback programme for 2024, the Danish maker of obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic said in a statement.

Novo on Jan. 31 said it planned to carry out a share repurchase plan of up to 20 billion Danish crowns ($2.88 billion) to reduce the company's share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes.

The company completed its previous 12-month share repurchase programme on Jan. 30.

($1 = 6.9337 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.