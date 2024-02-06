Novo Nordisk to begin 2024 share buybacks

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2-3

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO will on Tuesday begin the execution of its planned share buyback programme for 2024, the Danish maker of obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic said in a statement.

Novo on Jan. 31 said it planned to carry out a share repurchase plan of up to 20 billion Danish crowns ($2.88 billion) to reduce the company's share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes.

The company completed its previous 12-month share repurchase programme on Jan. 30.

($1 = 6.9337 Danish crowns)

