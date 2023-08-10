News & Insights

Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Thursday it would acquire Canadian company Inversago Pharma in a $1.07 billion deal including the development of an appetite regulator.

Inversago is a privately owned company which develops therapies pitched at people with obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders, the Novo Nordisk said in its second-quarter report.

Inversago's lead asset is INV-202, a cannabinoid receptor blocker, which has shown weight loss in a phase 1b trial and is now in phase 2 development.

The Wegovy drugmaker said it expects the acquisition to be completed in 2023 provided that unspecified development and commercial milestones are met.

