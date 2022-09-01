Novo Nordisk to acquire Forma Therapeutics in $1.1. bln deal

US Markets
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has agreed to buy Forma Therapeutics in a deal valued at $1.1 billion to expand its blood disorders portfolio, the companies said on Thursday.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.COhas agreed to buy Forma Therapeutics in a deal valued at $1.1 billion to expand its blood disorders portfolio, the companies said on Thursday.

"We have an ambition to build a leading portfolio with standalone and combination treatments to tackle the complications and underlying causes of sickle cell disease," Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

Novo Nordisk, best known for its diabetes drugs, said it would pay 20 dollar per share, which is a premium of 92% to the U.S. company's volume-weighted average price per share over the past 30 days.

The Danish group said it expected the deal, which had been unanimously approved by Forma Therapeutic's board, to close in the fourth quarter and it would not impact Novo Nordisk's full-year guidance.

