Novo Nordisk to acquire Forma Therapeutics in $1.1. bln deal

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO will acquire Forma Therapeutics in a deal valued at $1.1 billion to expand its rare blood disorders portfolio, the companies said on Thursday.

