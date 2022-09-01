Novo Nordisk to acquire Forma Therapeutics in $1.1. bln deal

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO will acquire Forma Therapeutics in a deal valued at $1.1 billion to expand its rare blood disorders portfolio, the companies said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

