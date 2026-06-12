Novo Nordisk Stock Up as UK Wegovy Pill Nod Eclipses Security Breach

Novo Nordisk NVO shares gained 2.7% on Thursday as investors focused on a major regulatory milestone for its obesity franchise, helping offset concerns stemming from NVO’s disclosure of an IT security incident. The stock's advance reflected optimism around the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) approval of the Wegovy pill (oral semaglutide 25mg) for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related condition. The therapy is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The approval makes the United Kingdom the first country in Europe to authorize a daily GLP-1 weight-loss pill, offering patients a convenient non-injectable alternative to weekly obesity treatments, with commercial availability via private prescription expected within weeks. In the United Kingdom, the drug is already approved as a once-weekly injection for reducing major cardiovascular events and easing HFpEF symptoms in obese patients.

Investors viewed the approval as strategically important, marking the third authorization for the Wegovy pill after the United States and the UAE. The oral therapy expands Novo Nordisk's obesity portfolio beyond injectable treatments, helping reach patients who are reluctant to use injections while offering the convenience of a daily pill and the potential for stronger treatment adherence. As the first approved daily GLP-1 weight-loss pill in Europe, the Wegovy pill strengthens Novo Nordisk's position in the fast-growing weight-management market, creating an additional avenue for future growth.

Year to date, NVO shares have lost 13.6% against the industry’s 4.5% growth.



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The positive regulatory news appeared to outweigh concerns about a cybersecurity incident disclosed by Novo Nordisk on the same day in a separate press release. The company reported unauthorized access to a limited number of internal IT systems and said certain non-public data, including personal information, had been copied externally without authorization. NVO has engaged external cybersecurity experts, notified relevant authorities and implemented containment measures, including temporarily taking some internal systems offline.

While the investigation remains ongoing and the incident could expose the company to regulatory scrutiny, remediation costs and reputational risks, Novo Nordisk stated that its core business operations have not been affected. The market's reaction suggests investors currently view the breach as a manageable operational issue, while assigning greater weight to the long-term commercial significance of Wegovy pill's landmark U.K. approval.

How Effective Is NVO’s Wegovy Pill for Obesity?

The MHRA approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill was primarily based on robust late-stage clinical evidence from the phase III OASIS development program. The global program comprised four studies enrolling about 1,300 patients with obesity. A key 64-week phase IIIb study, OASIS 4, evaluated the efficacy and safety of the Wegovy pill compared to placebo in 307 adults with obesity or overweight with one or more comorbidities.

Results from OASIS 4 demonstrated strong and clinically meaningful weight loss, where obesity patients treated with the Wegovy pill achieved a mean reduction of 16.6% when treatment was adhered to. The magnitude of weight loss was comparable to that of injectable Wegovy 2.4 mg, with one in three patients achieving 20% or greater weight reduction. Importantly, the safety and tolerability profile of oral Wegovy was consistent with prior semaglutide studies, reinforcing confidence in its use. Novo Nordisk also noted that no currently available oral GLP-1 therapy matches the level of weight loss achieved with the Wegovy pill in clinical studies.

Per Novo Nordisk, obesity is a complex chronic disease affecting approximately 15 million people in the United Kingdom, with the prevalence of overweight and obesity among adults projected to reach 71% by 2040. The company emphasized that obesity requires long-term management and that treatment decisions, including the use of pharmacotherapy, should be tailored to individual patients through shared decision-making between healthcare providers and patients.

Novo Nordisk expects the approval and launch of the Wegovy pill in other select markets in the second half of 2026.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

NVO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 107.7% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.66. INDV shares have gained 6.3% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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