Novo Nordisk Stock Investors Just Got Great News From Eli Lilly

Key Points

Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy seems to be expanding the weight loss market.

However, it won't be enough to drive top-line growth this year.

Other brand-new launches could eventually work wonders for Novo Nordisk.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has struggled over the past year, and the company recently hit another setback when it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and even worse guidance for fiscal year 2026. The stock price fell by nearly 15% following these developments.

However, there are several things to look forward to for Novo Nordisk. One of them is its recent launch of an oral version of its famous weight loss drug, Wegovy. And regarding this product, Novo Nordisk just got great news from its biggest competitor in the weight loss market: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Oral Wegovy is reaching brand new patients

The leading anti-obesity medicines, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, are administered weekly via subcutaneous injection. These are inconvenient for several reasons. First, many patients don't like needles. Some have chosen to avoid these therapies as a result. Second, injectable medications come with tighter storage requirements than oral pills. Although they can be kept at room temperature for some time, they must typically be refrigerated, but not frozen.

This is harder to keep up with, especially for patients who travel a lot. That's why the launch of an oral version of Wegovy was a big deal. And by most accounts, it is, so far, a hit. Oral Wegovy's prescription volume has been growing rapidly. Here's the best part: Oral Wegovy isn't just cannibalizing sales of the original formulation of the medicine. Here's part of what Eli Lilly's executive VP, Kenneth Custer, said about Oral Wegovy: "It looks like these are mostly new starts. That means it's expanding the market."

What it means for Novo Nordisk

Importantly, Custer went on to say that Oral Wegovy's performance so far is a great sign for Eli Lilly, which is inching closer to launching its own oral GLP-1, orforglipron. But what about Novo Nordisk? Even with this brand-new product, the company expects its sales to decline in 2026 amid competition and government-led drug price negotiations.

Oral Wegovy will help somewhat, but even with its strong performance so far and its ability to expand the weight loss market, it won't be enough. Can the stock bounce back? If it does, it will likely do so on the back of brand-new medicines. The company is awaiting approval for CagriSema, a next-generation weight loss and diabetes therapy.

It could also report clinical progress for some medicines this year, including amycretin, which is being investigated in phase 3 trials as a weight loss medicine. Importantly, the company has several other phase 2 or phase 3 weight loss candidates. Novo Nordisk's shares could bounce back as it makes headway in that market. And with the stock just hitting a fresh 52-week low, long-term investors might want to strongly consider it.

Should you buy stock in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.