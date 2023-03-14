Novo Nordisk Slashes US List Prices Of Several Insulin Products By Up To 75%

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Novo Nordisk Inc. (NVO) announced Tuesday it is lowering the U.S. list prices of several pre-filled insulin pens and vials by up to 75% for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The products include both pre-filled pens and vials of basal (long-acting), bolus (short-acting) and pre-mix insulins, specifically Levemir, Novolin, NovoLog and NovoLog Mix 70/30.

Novo Nordisk is also reducing the list price of unbranded biologics to match the lowered price of each respective branded insulin. These changes will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Novo Nordisk currently provides co-pay support for a number of insulin products, meaning eligible patients can pay $25 to $35 for their insulin.

Novo Nordisk recognizes that some patients find it difficult to pay for healthcare, including insulin. As such, the Company remains committed to reducing the burden of out-of-pocket costs, helping transform the complex pricing system, and fostering better pricing predictability.

Novo Nordisk continually reviews and revises its offerings as well as works with diverse stakeholders to create solutions for differing patient needs.

