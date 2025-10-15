Novo Nordisk Signs Purchase And License Deal For Omeros's Zaltenibart

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), along with Omeros Corp., Wednesday announced a definitive asset purchase and license agreement for the candidate drug zaltenibart in clinical development for rare blood and kidney disorders.

As per the terms of the deal, Novo Nordisk will be granted exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise zaltenibart in all indications.

However, Omeros would retain certain rights to its preclinical MASP-3 programmes unrelated to zaltenibart, including the ability to develop and commercialise small-molecule MASP-3 inhibitors with limited indication restrictions.

Under the deal, Omeros would receive $340 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments. It is also eligible to receive upto a total of $2.1 billion including potential development and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on net sales.

Upon closing of the transaction, Novo Nordisk intends to commence a global phase 3 programme for zaltenibart in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare, acquired blood disorder.

The transaction is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, NVO is trading at $56.25, down 0.73 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

