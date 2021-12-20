Novo Nordisk shares slump on U.S. supply challenges for obesity drug

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO shares fell 16% on Monday after the Danish drugmaker late on Friday announced that it will not be able to meet demand for its new weight-loss drug after supply issues in the United States.

The Danish drugmaker said in a stock announcement after market close on Friday that a contract manufacturer filling syringes for pens with its Wegovy drug had temporarily stopped deliveries and manufacturing after issues with good manufacturing practice.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by David Goodman )

