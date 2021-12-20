US Markets

Novo Nordisk shares slump on U.S. supply challenges for obesity drug

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Novo Nordisk shares fell 16% on Monday after the Danish drugmaker late on Friday announced that it will not be able to meet demand for its new weight-loss drug after supply issues in the United States.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO shares fell 16% on Monday after the Danish drugmaker late on Friday announced that it will not be able to meet demand for its new weight-loss drug after supply issues in the United States.

The Danish drugmaker said in a stock announcement after market close on Friday that a contract manufacturer filling syringes for pens with its Wegovy drug had temporarily stopped deliveries and manufacturing after issues with good manufacturing practice.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by David Goodman )

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular