Corrects spelling of Wegovy in headline and lead

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO rose 3% on Monday after the Danish drugmaker said its popular obesity drug Wegovy showed possible heart benefits other than weight loss.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

