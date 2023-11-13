Novo Nordisk shares rise as Wegovy shows heart benefits beyond weight loss

Updates shares and rewrites lead, adds details in paragraph 2

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO shares rose 3.3% on Monday as the market reacted to data the drugmaker presented over the weekend showing that the heart protective benefits of its popular obesity drug Wegovy are not solely due to weight loss.

The data presented on Saturday at a major medical meeting in the U.S. gave investors and analysts even more confidence in the cardiac benefits of Wegovy after Novo released preliminary data in August from its large study, sending shares soaring 17% on the day to record highs.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Boleslaw Lasocki, Editing by Louise Heavens)

