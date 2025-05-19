Novo Nordisk Shares Dip 3% on Sudden CEO Transition Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares lost 2.7% on Friday after a surprising announcement regarding changes to its executive leadership and board of directors. Per the press release, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will step down as CEO of Novo Nordisk following a mutual agreement with the company's board. He will remain in the role for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover to new leadership.

The search for his successor is currently underway, with an official announcement expected later. In connection with the leadership transition, Lars Rebien Sørensen, Chair of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and former CEO of NVO, will initially join the company’s board as an observer, to be nominated for election as a board member at the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen was appointed to the CEO role in 2017.

The company’s remarkable success during Jørgensen’s tenure resulted from the growing popularity of the obesity market. Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, a GLP-1 agonist, medicines gained significant traction, capturing a dominant share of the market. Among the most notable products are Ozempic injection and Rybelsus oral pill for type 2 diabetes (T2D), and Wegovy, an injection for weight management. Ozempic is also indicated for treating chronic kidney disease and Wegovy received FDA approval last year to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Despite this success, recent market challenges and a decline in the company’s share price since mid-2024 prompted the Novo Nordisk Foundation Board to initiate discussions around a change in leadership. Consequently, Novo Nordisk’s board and Jørgensen mutually agreed that a leadership transition would be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

The recent market challenges that caused Novo Nordisk’s shares to fall steeply include tremendous competition in the obesity market from its arch-rival, Eli Lilly LLY, pipeline and regulatory setbacks, as well as the rise of compounding pharmacies offering low-cost alternatives to its flagship drugs amid supply challenges in 2024. NVO’s semaglutide drugs have only been off the FDA’s supply shortage list since February 2025. Lilly markets its tirzepatide injections, Mounjaro for T2D, and Zepbound for obesity.

Lilly has also been taking significant strides in developing oral therapies for obesity, effectively putting pressure on Novo Nordisk. In April 2025, LLY reported first phase III success for its oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, in lowering blood glucose and promoting weight loss in T2D patients. Lilly’s orforglipron also showed significant weight reduction potential in the late-stage study. Oral obesity pills are easier to use compared to injections, which can improve patient adherence.

Several other companies like Amgen AMGN and Viking Therapeutics VKTX are also making rapid progress in developing GLP-1-based candidates in their clinical pipeline. Amgen has begun a broad phase III program on its dual GIPR/GLP-1 receptor agonist, MariTide, across obesity, obesity-related conditions and T2D, with the first two phase III studies initiated in March. Viking Therapeutics’ dual GIPR/GLP-1 receptor agonist, VK2735, is being developed both as oral and subcutaneous formulations for treating obesity. Phase III studies with the subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 are on track to begin in the second quarter. AMGN and VKTX’s products can pose strong competition to Mounjaro/Zepbound and NVO’s Ozempic/Wegovy in the future.

An Uptrend in NVO’s Stock Price in the Past Month

Despite the leadership change at Novo Nordisk causing the stock price to stumble, a 10.4% increase in the company’s stock price has been observed over the past month. Several factors related to its pipeline, regulatory updates and sector-specific developments have contributed to the same. A key catalyst was Novo Nordisk’s recent $2.2 billion exclusive global collaboration and licensing deal with Septerna for developing and commercializing oral small-molecule medicines for treating obesity, T2D and other cardiometabolic diseases. With this collaboration deal, Novo Nordisk aims to expand its presence in the highly competitive obesity treatment market.

To tackle the increasing competitive pressure in the industry and to diversify from its injectable GLP-1 products, including Wegovy and Ozempic, NVO is rapidly developing new obesity treatments to retain its edge, especially in the lucrative U.S. market. Earlier this month, the FDA accepted for review Novo Nordisk’s regulatory application seeking the approval of oral semaglutide 25 mg for obesity. A final decision from the regulatory body is expected around the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, CVS Caremark, a major pharmacy benefit manager, recently announced that it would make Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy its preferred GLP-1 therapy for weight loss, effective July 1. NVO also announced partnerships with telehealth providers Hims & Hers Health to offer Wegovy at a discounted price to cash-paying patients. These are likely to give the company a commercial advantage over Lilly in the obesity market.

