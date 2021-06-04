Novo Nordisk semaglutide gets U.S. FDA approval for obesity treatment

June 4 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its semaglutide drug as a treatment for obesity.

Novo said it expects to launch the drug, which will be sold under the brand name Wegovy, in the United States later in June 2021.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

