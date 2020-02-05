US Markets

Novo Nordisk sees slower growth this year vs 2019

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCANPIX DENMARK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it expects its business to grow at a slower pace in 2020 compared to last year, as it posted a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly operating profit.

(Recasts, adds comment) By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it expects its business to grow at a slower pace in 2020 compared to last year, as it posted a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly operating profit. Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, said it expects sales to grow between 3% and 6% and operating profit to rise 1%-5% this year, both measured in local currencies. In comparison, last year both sales and operating profit rose by 6%. Novo posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 11.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.75 billion), compared to an average 11.96 billion crowns expected by analysts. [nL8N2A31HX] "We are very satisfied with the financial performance in 2019," Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said. He added that the launch of its once-daily oral pill Rybelsus late last year in the U.S. market was "off to a good start." Novo is betting on new treatments, including the first-of-its-kind tablet Rybelsus, to offset pricing pressure from competing insulins and U.S. lawmakers, who have been critical of rising drug costs. ($1 = 6.7707 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NOVO NORDISK RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular