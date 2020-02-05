Novo Nordisk sees slower growth this year vs 2019

(Recasts, adds comment) By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it expects its business to grow at a slower pace in 2020 compared to last year, as it posted a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly operating profit. Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, said it expects sales to grow between 3% and 6% and operating profit to rise 1%-5% this year, both measured in local currencies. In comparison, last year both sales and operating profit rose by 6%. Novo posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 11.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.75 billion), compared to an average 11.96 billion crowns expected by analysts. [nL8N2A31HX] "We are very satisfied with the financial performance in 2019," Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said. He added that the launch of its once-daily oral pill Rybelsus late last year in the U.S. market was "off to a good start." Novo is betting on new treatments, including the first-of-its-kind tablet Rybelsus, to offset pricing pressure from competing insulins and U.S. lawmakers, who have been critical of rising drug costs. ($1 = 6.7707 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NOVO NORDISK RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.