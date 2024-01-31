Novo Nordisk sees double-digit FY growth as Q4 profit beats estimate

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 2, analyst forecast in paragraph 4, and details on Wegovy supply in paragraph 5

COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations and also forecast another year of double-digit record sales and operating profit growth due to its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

The Danish company said it expects sales growth this year between 16% and 25% and operating profit to rise 19%-28% as demand soars for Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic, which contains the same active ingredient.

Novo Nordisk, which has raced to increase output amid shortages of Wegovy, said it started gradually increasing the supply of the lower dose strength of the drug in the United States in January.

The results underscore Wegovy's success and Novo's lead in the fast-growing obesity drug market, even as the company faces early competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly LLY.N.

Strong demand for Wegovy and Ozempic have propelled Novo's shares to record highs, making it Europe's most valuable listed company worth more than 450 billion euros ($487 billion), ahead of LVMH LVMH.PA.

It also provided an economic bonanza for its home country of Denmark.

FACTBOX-Launches and prices of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy nL8N3CO3HE

EXPLAINER-What’s behind the scramble for semaglutide? nL8N3CI4C2

Novo Nordisk shares rise as Wegovy shows heart benefits beyond weight loss nL1N3CE0IX

Novo Nordisk flags big 2024 sales boost despite Wegovy curbs nL8N3C31IJ

FACTBOX-The race to develop obesity drugs nL4N3CZ346

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Maggie Fick; Editing by Josephine Mason and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7890 916706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.