Novo Nordisk sees 3% fall in sales growth as China insulin sales weaken

Danish diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Friday its sales growth would slow by about 3% in 2022 because of lower prices and sales volumes of insulin in China.

Novo will provide a financial outlook for 2022 when announcing full-year results on Feb 2.

