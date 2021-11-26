Novo Nordisk sees 3% fall in sales growth as China insulin sales weaken

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Danish diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Friday its sales growth would slow by about 3% in 2022 because of lower prices and sales volumes of insulin in China.

Novo will provide a financial outlook for 2022 when announcing full-year results on Feb 2.

