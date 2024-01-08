Novo Nordisk says weekly IcoSema superior to daily insulin glargine, aspart

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Monday its COMBINE 3 phase 3a drug trial had shown that a weekly injection of IcoSema was superior in controlling blood sugar level in people with type 2 diabetes compared to daily injections of insulin glargine combined with the insulin aspart.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

