Novo Nordisk says weekly IcoSema superior to daily insulin glargine, aspart

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

January 08, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Monday its COMBINE 3 phase 3a drug trial had shown that a weekly injection of IcoSema was superior in controlling blood sugar level in people with type 2 diabetes compared to daily injections of insulin glargine combined with the insulin aspart.

