Novo Nordisk says trial of oral weight-loss drug shows significant result

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO trial of the oral version of its weight-loss drug semaglutide has shown statistically significant and superior weight loss when compared to a placebo, the drugmaker said on Monday.

Novo expects to file an application for regulatory approval in the United States and the European Union in 2023, it said.

The global launch of oral semaglutide 50 mg is contingent on portfolio prioritisations and manufacturing capacity, the drugmaker added.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

