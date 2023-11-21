Novo Nordisk says diabetes drugs shortages will persist through 2024

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday the shortage situation of its diabetes drugs Ozempic and Victoza will deteriorate in the fourth quarter of 2023 and persist throughout 2024 due to increased demand.

In a note published by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Danish drugmaker said that to increase the supply of Ozempic, it had decided to temporarily reduce the supply of Victoza.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.